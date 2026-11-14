PKF hospitality GmbH
About
The hotel and tourism experts at PKF are internationally recognized market leaders in the field of hotel, tourism and leisure consulting.
The hotel and tourism experts at PKF are internationally recognized market leaders in the field of hotel, tourism and leisure consulting.
The PKF hotel and tourism experts are part of PKF International, one of the largest global associations of auditing, tax and business advisory firms. With more than 200 member ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
PKF hospitality GmbH
Schubertring 3
1010 Wien
Austria
1010 Wien
Austria