VA Intertrading Aktiengesellschaft
About
The trading house VA lntertrading Aktiengesellschaft, founded in 1978, is based at the crossroads of important trade routes at the heart of Europe. The company operates in the following trading sectors:
The trading house VA lntertrading Aktiengesellschaft, founded in 1978, is based at the crossroads of important trade routes at the heart of Europe. The company operates in the following trading sectors:
> Steel
> Foodstuffs and animal feed
> Pharma (animal feed, pharmaceuticals)
> Projects & distribution ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
VA Intertrading AG - Sofia Office
ul. Poduevo 11, entr.B, Et.8, ap.36
1680 Sofia
Bulgaria
1680 Sofia
Bulgaria
Headquarters
VA Intertrading Aktiengesellschaft
Strasserau 6
4020 Linz
Austria
4020 Linz
Austria