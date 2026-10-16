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"S.u.K." Beteiligungs GmbH

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S.u.K. Beteiligungs GmbH is undertaking the development of the SemperSan project in cooperation with scientific experts. SemperSan® is a patented lactose-free sweet whey permeate syrup with proven anti-diabetic effects in animal studies which can replace industrial sugar and sweeteners in mass food products like soft ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

"S.u.K." Beteiligungs GmbH
Anton Baumgartnerstraße 44/C4/2202
1230 Wien
Austria
+4316679472
office@sempersan.com
http://www.sempersan.com
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