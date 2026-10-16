"S.u.K." Beteiligungs GmbH
About
S.u.K. Beteiligungs GmbH is undertaking the development of the SemperSan project in cooperation with scientific experts. SemperSan® is a patented lactose-free sweet whey permeate syrup with proven anti-diabetic effects in animal studies which can replace industrial sugar and sweeteners in mass food products like soft ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
"S.u.K." Beteiligungs GmbH
Anton Baumgartnerstraße 44/C4/2202
1230 Wien
Austria
1230 Wien
Austria