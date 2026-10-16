SIGMATEK GmbH & Co KG
About
SIGMATEK GmbH & Co KG is a mid-sized company, which is 100 % privately owned by the founding families. This shapes the company structure and forms a solid base for our success.
SIGMATEK GmbH & Co KG is a mid-sized company, which is 100 % privately owned by the founding families. This shapes the company structure and forms a solid base for our success.
SIGMATEK GmbH & Co KG researches, develops, produces and distributes automation technology for industrial machines and equipment. With the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
SIGMATEK GmbH & Co KG
Sigmatekstraße 1
5112 Lamprechtshausen
Austria
5112 Lamprechtshausen
Austria