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SIGMATEK GmbH & Co KG

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SIGMATEK GmbH & Co KG is a mid-sized company, which is 100 % privately owned by the founding families. This shapes the company structure and forms a solid base for our success.

SIGMATEK GmbH & Co KG researches, develops, produces and distributes automation technology for industrial machines and equipment. With the ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SIGMATEK GmbH & Co KG
Sigmatekstraße 1
5112 Lamprechtshausen
Austria
+43627443210
+436274432118
office@sigmatek.at
http://www.sigmatek-automation.com
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