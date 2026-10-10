Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
About
Ennstal Milch KG is a modern, competent co-manufacturer and, as a technology leader, a reliable and innovative partner in the development and production of beverages, desserts and soft cheese. Founded in 1902, Ennstal Milch has evolved from a traditional regional dairy to an international specialist in the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
Bahnhofstraße 182
8950 Stainach-Pürgg
Austria
8950 Stainach-Pürgg
Austria