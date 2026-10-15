Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
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Filiales en este país
Wolford España, S.L.
Claudio Coello, 78
28001 Madrid
España
28001 Madrid
España
Sede
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstraße 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Gonzagagasse 11
1010 Wien
Austria
1010 Wien
Austria
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstraße 2 Altes Gebäude
6900 Bregenz
Austria
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Franz-Seiner-Gasse 2
8330 Feldbach
Austria
8330 Feldbach
Austria