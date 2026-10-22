Klosterquell Hofer GmbH
About
The Klosterquell Hofer Vertriebs GmbH was founded as an owner-managed family business in August 2014. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Klosterquell Hofer GmbH based in Austria.
The Klosterquell Hofer Vertriebs GmbH was founded as an owner-managed family business in August 2014. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Klosterquell Hofer GmbH based in Austria.
For more than 40 years, Klosterquell Hofer Vertriebs GmbH has been producing the children's soft drink "Twist and Drink". Today, "Twist ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Klosterquell Hofer GmbH
Klostertal 4
2770 Gutenstein
Austria
2770 Gutenstein
Austria