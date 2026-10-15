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TiPY GmbH

About

TiPY, a keyboard for one hand
One of the most important communication tools of our time can now be operated completely with one hand.

With a new key concept and a built-in mouse function, TiPY enables the editing of all programs, including key shortcuts, complex tables, full word processing and all the advantages and ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

TiPY GmbH
Eisentürgasse 9, Tür 6
3500 Krems an der Donau
Austria
+4369919901001
info@tipykeyboard.com
http://www.tipykeyboard.com/
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