TiPY GmbH
About
TiPY, a keyboard for one hand
TiPY, a keyboard for one hand
One of the most important communication tools of our time can now be operated completely with one hand.
With a new key concept and a built-in mouse function, TiPY enables the editing of all programs, including key shortcuts, complex tables, full word processing and all the advantages and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
TiPY GmbH
Eisentürgasse 9, Tür 6
3500 Krems an der Donau
Austria
3500 Krems an der Donau
Austria