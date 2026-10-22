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Praher Plastics Austria GmbH

About
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Praher Plastics is specialist in processing technical plastics.

The product range comprises manual and automatic valves made of PVC-C, PVC-U, PP and PVDF including accessories: ball valves (2- and 3-ways), wafer type check valves, butterfly valves, diaphragm valves, aerating valves and foot valves, laboratory ball ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Praher Plastics Austria GmbH
Poneggenstraße 5
4311 Schwertberg
Austria
+437262611780
+43726261203
sales@praherplastics.com
https://www.praher-plastics.com
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