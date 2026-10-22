Praher Plastics Austria GmbH
About
Praher Plastics is specialist in processing technical plastics.
Praher Plastics is specialist in processing technical plastics.
The product range comprises manual and automatic valves made of PVC-C, PVC-U, PP and PVDF including accessories: ball valves (2- and 3-ways), wafer type check valves, butterfly valves, diaphragm valves, aerating valves and foot valves, laboratory ball ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Praher Plastics Austria GmbH
Poneggenstraße 5
4311 Schwertberg
Austria
4311 Schwertberg
Austria