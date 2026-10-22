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SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH

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SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH is a consulting and contracting company in the field of environmental technologies offering design and supply of water and wastewater treatment processes for municipalities and industries.

• C-TECH Technology – cyclic activated sludge technology for biological treatment of industrial and ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
21st Floor,The Ambience Court, Hi-Tech Business Park,Plot no.2,sector 19D,vashi
400 705 Navi Mumbai
India
+91222783264647
+912227832648
https://www.sfcenvironment.com/
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Headquarters

SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH
Julius-Welser-Straße 15
5020 Salzburg
Austria
+436624349020
+436624349028
office@sfcu.at
http://sfcu.at/
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