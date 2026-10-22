SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH
About
SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH is a consulting and contracting company in the field of environmental technologies offering design and supply of water and wastewater treatment processes for municipalities and industries.
SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH is a consulting and contracting company in the field of environmental technologies offering design and supply of water and wastewater treatment processes for municipalities and industries.
• C-TECH Technology – cyclic activated sludge technology for biological treatment of industrial and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
21st Floor,The Ambience Court, Hi-Tech Business Park,Plot no.2,sector 19D,vashi
400 705 Navi Mumbai
India
400 705 Navi Mumbai
India
Headquarters
SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH
Julius-Welser-Straße 15
5020 Salzburg
Austria
5020 Salzburg
Austria