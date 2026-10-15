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STEYR ARMS GmbH

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STEYR ARMS GmbH is the leading Austrian manufacturer of small arms systems for governmental use. The unmatched accuracy, safety and absolute reliability of the products are legendary.

With an export rate of more than 95% STEYR ARMS GmbH is a global player in the small arms segment. Military and Law Enforcement units ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

STEYR ARMS GmbH
Ramingtal 46
4442 Kleinraming
Austria
+4372528960
+43725278621
office@steyr-arms.com
https://www.steyr-arms.com
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