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Werner & Weber GmbH

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For more than 30 years Werner & Weber has focussed on the development and production of innovative products for waste collection and on project planning and sales of waste management plants. Werner & Weber offers mobile and stationary compactors for compacting waste in containers, waste transfer stations, screw ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Werner & Weber GmbH
IGC Industrial Campus Gattendorf, Nord 1 Unit A1
2474 Gattendorf
Austria
+4315449240
+4315449220
infoline@werner-weber.com
http://www.werner-weber.com
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