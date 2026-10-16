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Royal Beverages AG i.A.

About
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N.A.B. TWISST AG specializes in the production of non-alcoholic halal-certified lifestyle drinks.

The TWISST non-alcoholic mocktails made a spectacular debut at Gulfood 2016 and won the Gulfood Award for 'Best New Non-Alcoholic Beverage'. In 2020, the range consists of 7 varieties: Mojito, Piña Colada, Irish Cream, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Royal Beverages AG i.A.
Gahberggasse 9
4861 Schörfling am Attersee
Austria
+43766280788
+4376628078888
info@twisst-mocktails.com
http://www.twisst-mocktails.com
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