Weingut Lagler GmbH
About
The Lagler winery is a small family owned estate in the heart of the WACHAU wine growing region..
The Lagler winery is a small family owned estate in the heart of the WACHAU wine growing region..
Vineyards in the best locations around the village of Spitz and more than 4 generations practical knowledge are the foundations for the excellent wines.
The Lagler familiy works in an enviromentally conscious and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Weingut Lagler GmbH
Am Hinterweg 17
3370 Spitz an der Donau
Austria
3370 Spitz an der Donau
Austria