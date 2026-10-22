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Weingut Lagler GmbH

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The Lagler winery is a small family owned estate in the heart of the WACHAU wine growing region..

Vineyards in the best locations around the village of Spitz and more than 4 generations practical knowledge are the foundations for the excellent wines.

The Lagler familiy works in an enviromentally conscious and ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Weingut Lagler GmbH
Am Hinterweg 17
3370 Spitz an der Donau
Austria
+4327132939
+43271329394
info@laglers.at
http://www.laglers.at/
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