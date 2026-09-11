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PÖTTINGER Entsorgungstechnik GmbH

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PÖTTINGER Entsorgungstechnik is a traditional Austrian family business and a leading supplier of machines for the recycling and waste management industry. As a manufacturer of press containers, screw compactors, identification & weighing systems, etc., the company provides its customers with sustainable and ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

PÖTTINGER Entsorgungstechnik GmbH
Obertrattnach 131
4715 Taufkirchen an der Trattnach
Austria
+43724890018090
entsorgung@poettinger.at
http://www.poettinger-oneworld.at
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