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Photonic Optische Geräte Gesellschaft m.b.H. & Co. KG

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PHOTONIC, a member of the WILD Group, develops, manufactures and distributes optomechatronic products such as universal lighting modules, complete light sources, small surgical lights, photobiomodulation systems and security technology equipment. To satisfy its own standard of genuine innovation, PHOTONIC constantly ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Photonic Optische Geräte Gesellschaft m.b.H. & Co. KG
Dresdner Straße 81-85/7.OG
1200 Wien
Austria
+43148656910
+431486569133
office@photonic.at
http://www.photonic.at
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