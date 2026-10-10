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Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.

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Ennstal Milch KG is a modern, competent co-manufacturer and, as a technology leader, a reliable and innovative partner in the development and production of beverages, desserts and soft cheese. Founded in 1902, Ennstal Milch has evolved from a traditional regional dairy to an international specialist in the ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
Bahnhofstraße 182
8950 Stainach-Pürgg
Austria
+433682285 514
+433682285614
sales@ennstalmilch.at
http://www.ennstalmilch.at
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