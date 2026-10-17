English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Plansee

About
logo

The Plansee Group is a leader in the field of powder metallurgy, covering the entire production process from the ore right through to customer-specific components.

The corporate division Plansee High Performance Materials is an expert for components manufactured from molybdenum, tungsten, tantalum, niobium and ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Plansee
Metallwerk-Plansee-Straße 71
6600 Reutte
Austria
+4356726000
+435672600500
info@plansee.com
https://www.plansee.com
vCard