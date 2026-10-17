Plansee
About
The Plansee Group is a leader in the field of powder metallurgy, covering the entire production process from the ore right through to customer-specific components.
The Plansee Group is a leader in the field of powder metallurgy, covering the entire production process from the ore right through to customer-specific components.
The corporate division Plansee High Performance Materials is an expert for components manufactured from molybdenum, tungsten, tantalum, niobium and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Plansee
Metallwerk-Plansee-Straße 71
6600 Reutte
Austria
6600 Reutte
Austria