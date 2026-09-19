Werner & Weber GmbH
About
For more than 30 years Werner & Weber has focussed on the development and production of innovative products for waste collection and on project planning and sales of waste management plants. Werner & Weber offers mobile and stationary compactors for compacting waste in containers, waste transfer stations, screw ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Werner & Weber GmbH
IGC Industrial Campus Gattendorf, Nord 1 Unit A1
2474 Gattendorf
Austria
2474 Gattendorf
Austria