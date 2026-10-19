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SENNA Nahrungsmittel GmbH & Co KG

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SENNA is the only margarine producer in Austria and one of the leading Austrian producers of fats, sauces & dressings. Bakeries and patisseries use SENNA‘s top-quality products and ingredients for their production. Long-standing & satisfied customers in the fields of gastronomy, industry and food retailing trust in ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SENNA Nahrungsmittel GmbH & Co KG
Stockhammerngasse 19
1140 Wien
Austria
+43191042164
+43191042169
export@senna.at
http://www.senna.at
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