Prior to joining Advantage Austria, David worked with leading law firms in Vienna, where he gained experience in legal and business advisory matters. His international background includes living and working in Scotland and Kazakhstan, giving him valuable insight into different business environments and cultures. Today, he supports Austrian companies in navigating opportunities and challenges in the U.S. market.

Outside of work, David enjoys traveling, staying active through sports, and discovering new places and cultures. His international experience and curiosity help him build strong connections across borders and industries.