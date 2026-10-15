Oberaigner Powertrain GmbH
About
Not only is Oberaigner Powertrain GmbH the headquarter of Oberaigner Group, but also its development hub and the location for one of the group’s three factories.
Not only is Oberaigner Powertrain GmbH the headquarter of Oberaigner Group, but also its development hub and the location for one of the group’s three factories.
Oberaigner specializes in the development and serial production of 4x4 systems and comparable transmission systems for vans, largely in close collaboration ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Oberaigner Powertrain GmbH
Daimlerstraße 1
4155 Nebelberg
Austria
4155 Nebelberg
Austria