Zell-Metall GmbH Engineering Plastics
About
Semi-finished engineering thermoplastic products for machining are the core competencies of the company.
Semi-finished engineering thermoplastic products for machining are the core competencies of the company.
Zell-Metall Engineering Plasticshas been producing ZELLAMID® semi-finished products (rods, plates and tubular bars made of PA, POM, PET, PEI, PEEK, PBT) by extrusion and cast polyamide since 1955 and was the first ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Zell-Metall GmbH Engineering Plastics
Schulstraße 16
5710 Kaprun
Austria
5710 Kaprun
Austria