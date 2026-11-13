H+H SYSTEM GmbH
About
The H+H SYSTEM ensures the well-organised and space-saving division of drugs, lab accessories and small items of every kind. The flexible dividers can easily and quickly be repositioned and, in contrast to rigid push-fit systems, immediately adapt themselves to space requirements.
The H+H SYSTEM ensures the well-organised and space-saving division of drugs, lab accessories and small items of every kind. The flexible dividers can easily and quickly be repositioned and, in contrast to rigid push-fit systems, immediately adapt themselves to space requirements.
H+H supplies ready-to-install ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
H+H SYSTEM GmbH
Wolfgangerstraße 32
5350 Strobl
Austria
5350 Strobl
Austria