Print media

Austria's leading daily newspapers with an economic focus. All the links are German only:

The most important economic magazines are:

All leading publications offer an on-line version alongside the print version.

The newspaper with the highest circulation is Neue Kronen Zeitung with a share of 20.9%. It is followed by “ Heute“, Kleine Zeitung", „Der Standard“, "Österreich“ and "Kurier".





Radio and Television

In addition to the radio stations of the public broadcaster - the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) -there are numerous private radio broadcasters, especially in the urban areas.

ORF has 6 national TV stations (ORF eins, ORF2, ORF III Kultur, ORF SPORT +, 3sat und ORF 2 Europe). ATV, PULS 4 and ServusTV are private TV stations that are broadcast nationwide. There are also several regional broadcasters. Foreign public and private broadcasters have a significant share of the market, as cable and satellite reception is widespread in Austria.

Source: https://der.orf.at/medienforschung/ Market share of the leading TV stations (2025) ORF2 20,8 % ORFeins 10,8 % ServusTV 4,7 % ZDF

4,5 % RTL 3,7 % VOX 3,6 % ARD

3,1 % PULS 4

2,7 % ATV 2,6 % SAT.1 2,3 % PRO7 2,3 %



