ComFin Software GmbH
About
ComFin Software is a Vienna-based CTRM (Commodity Trading and Risk Management) software company with special focus on the oil and gas industry. ComFin supports trading activities in terms of centralised trade administration and reducing the risks associated to commodity trading.
ComFin Software is a Vienna-based CTRM (Commodity Trading and Risk Management) software company with special focus on the oil and gas industry. ComFin supports trading activities in terms of centralised trade administration and reducing the risks associated to commodity trading.
In addition to tailored solutions, for ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ComFin Software GmbH
Klimschgasse 17
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria