Eglo Leuchten GmbH
About
Eglo is one of the world's leading providers of decorative home lighting, produced in accordance with to the strict European standards, ENEC 60598. With its internationally oriented corporate structure EGLO distributes residential lighting to trading partners in all continents.
Eglo is one of the world's leading providers of decorative home lighting, produced in accordance with to the strict European standards, ENEC 60598. With its internationally oriented corporate structure EGLO distributes residential lighting to trading partners in all continents.
Factories at numerous production sites, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Eglo Leuchten GmbH
Heiligkreuz 22
6136 Pill
Austria
6136 Pill
Austria