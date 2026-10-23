MOGUNTIA FOOD GmbH
About
FLAVOURSOME SOLUTIONS since 1903.
FLAVOURSOME SOLUTIONS since 1903.
MOGUNTIA - always at the forefront of flavour
As a specialist for sausage seasonings, technological compounds, delicatessen seasonings, seasoning products for household use and functional special products for the meat industry/trade and the food industry MOGUNTIA is one of the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
MOGUNTIA FOOD GmbH
Perlmooserstraße 19
6322 Kirchbichl
Austria
6322 Kirchbichl
Austria