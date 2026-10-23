Rail Expert Consult GmbH
About
RAIL Expert Consult GmbH was founded in 2013 as an engineering office (consulting engineers) to combine the expertise of several specialists in the railway field and to offer services all over the world.
RAIL Expert Consult GmbH was founded in 2013 as an engineering office (consulting engineers) to combine the expertise of several specialists in the railway field and to offer services all over the world.
As a partner of railway infrastructure providers, public and private railway institutions as well as industrial ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Rail Expert Consult GmbH
Praterstraße 25/27
1020 Wien
Austria
1020 Wien
Austria