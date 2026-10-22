SWARCO FUTURIT VerkehrssignalsystemeGes.m.b.H.
About
SWARCO FUTURIT is one of the world ' s leading producers of LED-based signalling and lighting technology and unmistakably contributes to more safety and order on the roads.
SWARCO FUTURIT is one of the world ' s leading producers of LED-based signalling and lighting technology and unmistakably contributes to more safety and order on the roads.
At a very early stage SWARCO FUTURIT started to specialize in developing and producing optical systems using bright, energy-efficient, long-life ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
SWARCO FUTURIT VerkehrssignalsystemeGes.m.b.H.
Manfred Swarovski-Straße 1
7343 Neutal
Austria
7343 Neutal
Austria
SWARCO FUTURIT VerkehrssignalsystemeGes.m.b.H.
Mühlgasse 86
2380 Perchtoldsdorf
Austria
2380 Perchtoldsdorf
Austria