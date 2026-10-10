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Binder + Co AG

About
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Binder+Co is an internationally successful specialist for machines and complete systems for crushing, screening, wet and thermal processing, sorting, bagging and palletizing all kinds of bulk materials.

Binder+Co, based in Gleisdorf in Styria, is the world market leader for glass recycling and in screening ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Binder + Co AG
Grazer Straße 19 - 25
8200 Gleisdorf
Austria
+4331128000
+433112800300
office@binder-co.at
http://www.binder-co.com
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