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Koerner Chemieanlagenbau Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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Koerner delivers turnkey galvanizing and steel pickling plants.

The purpose of a galvanizing plant is to coat the steel constructions with a layer of zinc. Galvanized steel products are efficiently protected against corrosion for long time.

All steel products with galvanized surfaces have a much longer life cycle ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Koerner Chemieanlagenbau Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Steiermark, Am Bahnhof 26
8551 Wies
Austria
+4334652513
office@koerner.at
https://kvk-koerner.com
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