MK Illumination Handels GmbH
About
Lighting experiences from MK Illumination fill places with a festive atmosphere and create real moments of happiness.
Lighting experiences from MK Illumination fill places with a festive atmosphere and create real moments of happiness.
Since 1996, MK Illumination has been synonymous with festive lighting that truly sets the scene. Proven concepts, contemporary design, products of reliable quality, innovative technology and careful ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
MK Illumination Handels GmbH
Trientlgasse 70
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
6020 Innsbruck
Austria