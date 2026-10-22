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Plasser & Theurer, Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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The Austrian family business Plasser & Theurer has been setting standards in track construction for more than 70 years. The railway engineering pioneer has already supplied 17,800 machines to 110 countries.

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How to get in touch

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About the company

Company profile

The Austrian family business Plasser & Theurer has been setting standards in track construction for more than 70 years. The railway engineering pioneer has already supplied 17,800 machines to 110 countries. The range of machines covers almost all processes required for maintaining, laying and renewing railway tracks. To provide a global service, Plasser & Theurer works with 22 partner companies to support the products over a decades-long life cycle. Simple operation thanks to AI, end-to-end solutions and climate-friendly drive systems characterise the new machines.

product image
© Plasser & Theurer, Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H.
product image
© Plasser & Theurer, Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

EXPORT OF TRACK CONSTRUCTION MACHINES

Plasser & Theurer offers machines and machine systems for the following track construction and maintenance tasks:

• Tamping
• Ballast distribution and profiling
• Stabilisation and consolidation
• Ballast bed cleaning
• Formation rehabilitation
• Material logistics
• Track renewal and track laying
• Renewal and laying of turnouts
• Mobile rail treatment
• Measuring work
• Overhead line installation
• Track maintenance using track motor vehicles
• Special tasks

product image
© Plasser & Theurer, Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H.