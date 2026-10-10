EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H. has its headquarters in Ansfelden near Linz in Austria and specialises in the development and manufacturing of plastics recycling systems and components. Founded in 1983, the company is now the world market leader. Some 7,000 EREMA recycling systems are now in use worldwide.

With subsidiaries in the USA, China and Africa, as well as around another 50 representatives on all five continents, the company has a reliable network to implement customised plastics recycling solutions for customers around the world and promote a circular economy. This is based on innovative recycling technologies for the processing of plastics in the form of inhouse waste, bottle-to-bottle, post consumer and fibres to produce recycled pellets that meet the highest quality specifications.

© EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.