Royal Beverages AG i.A.
About
N.A.B. TWISST AG specializes in the production of non-alcoholic halal-certified lifestyle drinks.
N.A.B. TWISST AG specializes in the production of non-alcoholic halal-certified lifestyle drinks.
The TWISST non-alcoholic mocktails made a spectacular debut at Gulfood 2016 and won the Gulfood Award for 'Best New Non-Alcoholic Beverage'. In 2020, the range consists of 7 varieties: Mojito, Piña Colada, Irish Cream, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Royal Beverages AG i.A.
Gahberggasse 9
4861 Schörfling am Attersee
Austria
4861 Schörfling am Attersee
Austria