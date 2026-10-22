Praher Plastics Austria GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4311 Schwertberg
Austria
Company profile
PRAHER PLASTICS AUSTRIA GmbH specializes in high-quality valves and fittings made of PVC-U, PVC-C, PP-H, and PVDF for use in the chemical industry, water treatment and filtration, and mechanical engineering. Production is carried out on fully automated injection moulding machines at the company’s headquarters in Schwertberg, Austria. The portfolio ranges from hand-operated, pneumatic, and electric valves to advanced control systems and durable fittings. Products under the Praher Plastics and IBG brands are valued for their long service life and easy maintenance. With decades of expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions with precision, reliability, and consistently high standards.
Business opportunities
Plastic pipework systems in PVC-U, PVC-C, PP und PVDF
Pipes, valves (manual and automatic) and accessories
Praher Plastics' pipework systems are produced from high quality raw materials and are to be found in the following applications: water and sewage processing, desalination, reverse osmosis, the chemical industry, photovoltaics, mining, container construction, plant construction, the semi-conductor and solar industry, laboratory equipment, the foodstuffs industry, the paper industry and steel works.
Praher has its own office in Kuala Lumpur since 2009 which will be glad to deal with your enquiries.