© Praher Plastics Austria GmbH

Plastic pipework systems in PVC-U, PVC-C, PP und PVDF

Pipes, valves (manual and automatic) and accessories

Praher Plastics' pipework systems are produced from high quality raw materials and are to be found in the following applications: water and sewage processing, desalination, reverse osmosis, the chemical industry, photovoltaics, mining, container construction, plant construction, the semi-conductor and solar industry, laboratory equipment, the foodstuffs industry, the paper industry and steel works.

Praher has its own office in Kuala Lumpur since 2009 which will be glad to deal with your enquiries.