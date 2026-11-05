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Schrack Technik International GmbH

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Schrack Technik GmbH is the first and biggest Austrian company with more than 700 employees at 45 locations in 13 countries with 13 subsidiaries to specialise in the areas of industrial control and energy, data and lighting systems and offer products and solutions to meet your technical, financial and strategic needs. ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Schrack Technik International GmbH
Seybelgasse 13
1230 Wien
Austria
+431866855900
+4318668598801
info@schrack.com
http://www.schrack.com
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