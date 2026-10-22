English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH

About
logo

SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH is an Austrian technology company and international plant construction firm for drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment and water reuse.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH
Julius-Welser-Straße 15
5020 Salzburg
Austria
+436624349020
+436624349028
office@sfcu.at
http://sfcu.at/
vCard
About the company

Company profile

SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH is an Austrian technology company and international plant construction firm for drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment and water reuse. For more than 30 years we have been developing sustainable, energy-efficient solutions for municipal authorities and industry. Our core technologies: C-TECH™ – compact, cyclic activated sludge process for biological wastewater treatment. C-MEM™ – PFAS-free ultrafiltration with HDPE hollow fibre membranes. C-ION™ – high-performance oxidation for the removal of manganese, arsenic and persistent pollutants from water.

Product image
© SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Wastewater and drinking water treatment

SFC Umwelttechnik is seeking experienced EPC companies, distribution partners, engineering firms and project developers worldwide for water and wastewater projects. With C-TECH™, C-ION™, C-MEM™, C-MEM™ ZERO and C-MEM™ MBR, we provide innovative technologies for drinking water, wastewater and water reuse – complemented by comprehensive engineering, consulting and technical expertise.