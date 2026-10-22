SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Company profile
SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH is an Austrian technology company and international plant construction firm for drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment and water reuse. For more than 30 years we have been developing sustainable, energy-efficient solutions for municipal authorities and industry. Our core technologies: C-TECH™ – compact, cyclic activated sludge process for biological wastewater treatment. C-MEM™ – PFAS-free ultrafiltration with HDPE hollow fibre membranes. C-ION™ – high-performance oxidation for the removal of manganese, arsenic and persistent pollutants from water.
Business opportunities
Wastewater and drinking water treatment
SFC Umwelttechnik is seeking experienced EPC companies, distribution partners, engineering firms and project developers worldwide for water and wastewater projects. With C-TECH™, C-ION™, C-MEM™, C-MEM™ ZERO and C-MEM™ MBR, we provide innovative technologies for drinking water, wastewater and water reuse – complemented by comprehensive engineering, consulting and technical expertise.