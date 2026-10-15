EGGENBERGER INTERNATIONAL Getränkehandels- und Beteiligungs GmbH
About
EGGENBERGER INTERNATIONAL distributes, to more than 45 countries, the speciality beers brewed in Schloss Eggenberg, in the Trappist brewery Engelszell, the creative brewery Hofstetten, the organic brewery Gusswerk and the wheat beer brewery Ried - the leading Austrian Craft Beer brewers.
EGGENBERGER INTERNATIONAL distributes, to more than 45 countries, the speciality beers brewed in Schloss Eggenberg, in the Trappist brewery Engelszell, the creative brewery Hofstetten, the organic brewery Gusswerk and the wheat beer brewery Ried - the leading Austrian Craft Beer brewers.
The varied product range ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
EGGENBERGER INTERNATIONAL Getränkehandels- und Beteiligungs GmbH
Ranklleiten 8
4643 Pettenbach
Austria
4643 Pettenbach
Austria