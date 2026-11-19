Johann Offner Holzindustrie Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
Johann Offner Holzindustrie is 250 years old and currently under the management of the 8th generation of the family. It has one of the biggest and most modern sawmills in Europe. Raw materials for the timber planing industry, window and flooring producers, glue laminated products, KVH products and log buildings are ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Johann Offner Holzindustrie Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Schwemmtratten 7
9400 Wolfsberg
Austria
9400 Wolfsberg
Austria