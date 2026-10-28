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KWB Energiesysteme GmbH

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KWB is an international company with Austrian roots, whose core competence lies in the development and production of biomass boilers. KWB is one of the leading suppliers of renewable heating solutions in Austria and throughout Europe.

The product range of KWB includes pellet, wood chip and log wood heating systems ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

KWB Energiesysteme GmbH
Industriestraße 235
8321 St. Margarethen an der Raab
Austria
+43311561160
+43311561164
office@kwb.at
http://www.kwb.at
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