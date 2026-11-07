MARESI Austria GmbH
About
maresi - we turn products into brands and brands into market leaders and we do this by the Austrian way, success based on tradition.
maresi - we turn products into brands and brands into market leaders and we do this by the Austrian way, success based on tradition.
Maresi Austria together with its subsidiaries in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania form the Maresi Group. They are part of VIVATIS Holding AG, one of Austria’s largest food ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
MARESI Austria GmbH
Hietzinger Hauptstraße 119-121
1130 Wien
Austria
1130 Wien
Austria