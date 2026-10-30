English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

MM Forsttechnik GmbH

About
logo

MM Forsttechnik GmbH
The Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau family has worked in the forestry industry for generations. Their company is the biggest private forestry enterprise in Austria today.

• Economy: low timber harvesting costs achieved through rapid transportation from the logging site to the logging road
• Ecology: ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

MM Forsttechnik GmbH
Mayr-Melnhof-Straße 9
8130 Frohnleiten
Austria
+43312650990
+43312650994068
office@mm-forsttechnik.at
http://www.mm-forsttechnik.at
vCard