MM Forsttechnik GmbH
About
MM Forsttechnik GmbH
MM Forsttechnik GmbH
The Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau family has worked in the forestry industry for generations. Their company is the biggest private forestry enterprise in Austria today.
• Economy: low timber harvesting costs achieved through rapid transportation from the logging site to the logging road
• Ecology: ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
MM Forsttechnik GmbH
Mayr-Melnhof-Straße 9
8130 Frohnleiten
Austria
8130 Frohnleiten
Austria