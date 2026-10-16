Beck Engineering GmbH & Co KG
About
BECK is a family company founded in 1904. For more than 85 years BECK has been one of the world’s leading manufacturers of innovative fastening solutions.
BECK is a family company founded in 1904. For more than 85 years BECK has been one of the world’s leading manufacturers of innovative fastening solutions.
Whether it be developments in response to customer requirements or to keep ahead of the market – innovation is the driving force behind BECK. The company's ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Beck Engineering GmbH & Co KG
Raimund-Beck-Straße 1
5270 Mauerkirchen
Austria
5270 Mauerkirchen
Austria