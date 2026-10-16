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Beck Engineering GmbH & Co KG

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BECK is a family company founded in 1904. For more than 85 years BECK has been one of the world’s leading manufacturers of innovative fastening solutions.

Whether it be developments in response to customer requirements or to keep ahead of the market – innovation is the driving force behind BECK. The company's ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Beck Engineering GmbH & Co KG
Raimund-Beck-Straße 1
5270 Mauerkirchen
Austria
+43772421110
+437724211120
sales@beck-fastening.com
http://www.beck-fastening.com
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