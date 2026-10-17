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RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria Aktiengesellschaft

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RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG is the wholesale company and service provider for the Austrian warehouse cooperatives and provides a comprehensive range of services in the fields of agriculture, technology, building materials, DIY and garden markets, energy and services. Group sales amounted to 2.3 billion euros in ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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