RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria Aktiengesellschaft
About
RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG is the wholesale company and service provider for the Austrian warehouse cooperatives and provides a comprehensive range of services in the fields of agriculture, technology, building materials, DIY and garden markets, energy and services. Group sales amounted to 2.3 billion euros in ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria Aktiengesellschaft
Raiffeisenstraße 1
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria Aktiengesellschaft
Rubensstraße 35
4050 Traun
Austria
4050 Traun
Austria
RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria Aktiengesellschaft
Industriestraße 3
8502 Lannach
Austria
8502 Lannach
Austria