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Stiftsbetriebe Klosterneuburg GmbH

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Klosterneuburg Abbey, founded in 1114, is the oldest winery in Austria and one of the oldest in the world. The wines are cultivated in the best locations of Vienna and in the thermal spa region as well as in Klosterneuburg. They are perfect ambassadors for Austrian wine culture.

The Klosterneuburg Abbey range of ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Stiftsbetriebe Klosterneuburg GmbH
Stiftsplatz 1
3400 Klosterneuburg
Austria
+432243411522
weingut@stift-klosterneuburg.at
https://www.stift-klosterneuburg.at/weingut-und-obstgut
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