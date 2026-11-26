Austria at the Semicon Japan 2026
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Tokyo Big Sight
Tokyo
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Austrian companies will be present either as part of a pavilion organized by the EU Business Hub mission or with their own booths. Please check below and feel free to contact us, if interested to get into contact with any of the Austrian companies:
Austrian Companies at the EU Business Hub Pavilion - Booth E7984:
- DR YIELD Software & Solutions (Booth E7984)
Develops YieldWatchDog, a semiconductor yield-management and analytics platform that integrates wafer-test, final-test, defect, equipment, metrology and MES data to identify yield losses, process anomalies and root causes.
- Global TCAD Solutions (Booth E7984)
Provides physics-based Technology Computer-Aided Design (TCAD) software for simulating and optimizing semiconductor fabrication processes, materials, devices and circuits, including advanced logic, memory, power, RF and nanoscale devices.
- RHP-Technology GmbH (Booth E7984)
Develops and manufactures advanced materials for semiconductor applications, including customized sputtering targets, high-performance ceramic components and metal-diamond thermal-management materials, using powder metallurgy, hot pressing and additive manufacturing.
- Sico Technology (Booth E7984)
Manufactures high-purity silicon, quartz-glass and ceramic furnace components, including carriers, injectors, liners and tubes, and provides cleaning, repair and refurbishment services for semiconductor process equipment.
Austrian Companies Exhibiting with Their Own Booths:
- mechatronic systemtechnik - Booth E7829
Specializes in automated handling systems and Equipment Front-End Modules for sensitive, thin, warped and other non-standard wafers and substrates, including wafer loaders, sorters, packers and ring-removal systems.
- Siconnex customized solutions - Booth E7202 and Booth E1308
Produces automated BATCHSPRAY® wet-processing equipment for high-precision wafer cleaning, etching, rinsing, drying and photoresist stripping with reduced chemical, water and cleanroom-space requirements.
- EV Group - Booth E1933
Supplies precision wafer-processing equipment and process solutions for wafer and hybrid bonding, thin-wafer handling, optical and nanoimprint lithography, resist processing, metrology and advanced packaging.
- AGRU PLASTICS - Booth E1322
Supplies high-purity thermoplastic piping systems, valves, fittings and welding solutions for ultrapure-water and chemical-media distribution in semiconductor fabs, including its cleanroom-manufactured PURAD systems in PVDF-UHP and high-purity polypropylene.
Contact:
T: +81-3-3403-1777