The Austrian Embassy Commercial Section (ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo) and the Austrian Business Agency (ABA) cordially invite interested companies, investors and multipliers from across the Kyushu region to our Austrian Business Seminar in Kitakyushu on Dec. 2 2026.

When expanding into the European Union, choosing the right location for your business operations is a strategic decision that can significantly influence the pace of expansion and investment efficiency.

This seminar will highlight Austria’s strategic advantages as a business location and gateway to the EU market, drawing on real-world examples of Japanese companies operating in Austria and insights into the local business environment. Following the presentations, participants will have the opportunity to exchange views with the speakers, industry experts and fellow attendees during a networking reception.

For companies already operating in Europe, the seminar will offer valuable perspectives on reassessing existing operations and exploring opportunities for additional business locations. Companies considering their first steps into the European market, as well as organizations supporting international business expansion, will also gain a broader understanding of the opportunities Austria has to offer.

Date & Time

Wednesday, 2 December 2026 | 17:20–20:30 (Doors open at 16:50)

Language

Seminar: Japanese

Networking reception: Japanese and English





No dedicated interpretation services will be provided. Our staff will be available to assist with communication where necessary.

Venue

RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura 3F (orchid)2-14-2 Asano, Kokurakita-ku, Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan

3-minute walk from the Shinkansen Exit of JR Kokura Station

Participation

Free of charge

The networking reception is as part of the seminar and is intended for seminar participants only.

Organizers

Austrian Embassy – Commercial Section (ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo)Austrian Business Agency (ABA)





Program

17:20 | Opening remarks

17:25 | Austria's strategic advantages as a business location

Junko IharaSenior Commercial Officer, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo

17:50 | Case Study: Business expansion into Austria

Takahiro OkaManager, Europe & Americas Section, Overseas Business Promotion Department, Sysmex Corporation

18:05 | GO AUSTRIA Program by GIN - Global Incubator Network, Austria

Rumi OnoderaSenior Commercial Officer, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo



The GIN Go Austria program supports later-stage deep-tech startups from Japan seeking to expand into the EU market via Austria. It offers financial assistance and networking support, including a two-week program in Austria. Held twice a year, the program provides selected startups with support for travel and accommodation expenses.

18:30–20:30 | Networking reception

Opportunity to meet and mingle with 18 Austrian companies representing a wide range of industries, including robotics, industrial automation, advanced manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy and IT solutions. Participants have the chance to exchange ideas and explore potential business partnerships and cross-border collaboration.





Who should attend?



Corporate representatives involved in developing European business location strategies

Companies considering the restructuring of existing European operations or establishing additional locations

Representatives of companies and organizations supporting international business expansion and cross-border collaboration





Key Takeaways for Participants:

Insights into Austria's strategic positioning as a business location within the EU

Opportunities to connect with business professionals and expand European networks

An overview of available business expansion support programmes





Registration

Please register via the official event registration page.

Registration Deadline: Monday, 30 November 2026





Important information for participants

Photography Photographs will be taken during the event for documentation and promotional purposes. If you prefer not to be photographed or to have your image used in event-related materials, please inform a member of the event staff on the day.

Photographs will be taken during the event for documentation and promotional purposes. If you prefer not to be photographed or to have your image used in event-related materials, please inform a member of the event staff on the day. Personal information Personal information provided during registration will be shared among the event organizers for event administration and related communications.

Personal information provided during registration will be shared among the event organizers for event administration and related communications. Registration Please register using your company or organization's official email address.

Please register using your company or organization's official email address. On-site check-inPlease bring two business cards and present them at the registration desk upon arrival.

Contact

You have questions about this event or the investment and business location Austria? Please feel free to reach out to us – we are looking forward to hearing from you



ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo, Austrian Embassy Commercial Section

Contact Person: Ms. Junko Ihara

E tokyo@advantageaustria.org

T +81 3 3403 1777