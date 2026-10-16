WFL Millturn Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4030 Linz
Austria
Company profile
Small production runs of complex workpieces made from heat-resistant metals are common in the aerospace industry. Maximum precision and process reliability in manufacturing complex geometries are particularly in demand here. The diverse technological challenges of these machining processes usually demand specially-tailored solutions. No other machine can implement the concept of complete machining better than a WFL MILLTURN.
Business opportunities
Complete machining centres
Turning, drilling and milling centres (MILLTURNs)
Delivery of high-end turnkey machining solutions through complete machining with the world's most advanced and stable machine concept.
Modernisation of conventional, multi-step production facilities through the use of a single MILLTURN machine and combined turning, drilling and milling operations with deep-hole drilling, vibration-free internal turning with boring bars of 1,000-2,500mm in length and workpiece measurement in the µ-range.